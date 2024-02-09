Game of Thrones is getting a spin-off based on Aegon's Conquest

HQ

Another Game of Thrones spin-off is in the works, and it's focusing on the biggest invasion in Westeros' history. According to a new report from The Hollywood Reporter, it seems that HBO is actively heating up what would essentially be a prequel to the prequel series House of the Dragon.

If you're not in the know, Aegon's Conquest is the catalyst leading to the great Targaryen dynasty in Game of Thrones. Aegon and his sister wives invaded the continent with their dragons, managing to defeat every army that opposed them or force the lords of Westeros to kneel.

We won't get into any more details about the plot there, as even though you can figure out what happened by reading any of the books in A Song of Ice & Fire, there are still some who won't know what's coming in this new series. It's set to be written by Mattson Tomlin, the writer who went uncredited on The Batman and is currently working on its sequel.

