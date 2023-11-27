Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Game of Thrones icons lead the pack in most hated TV characters of all-time

Breaking Bad also gets a couple of nominations in the top ten.

HQ

The TV community have all come together to decide what they believe are the most hated characters on the silver screen of all-time. The top ten of this very list is dominated by Game of Thrones characters, with two of the show's biggest tyrants leading the pack, with a third close behind.

The chart names Joffrey Baratheon as the most hated character in TV, while Ramsey Bolton comes in second. Following this we have Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood's Shou Tucker, then Breaking Bad's Skyler White, all before Cersei Lannister joins the conversation.

The top ten is then made up of The Sopranos' Livia Soprano, Breaking Bad's Todd Alquist, The Walking Dead's The Governor, Caillou's Caillou, and finally Glee's Rachel Berry. Clearly, the idea of 'hated' doesn't necessarily relate to cruel and horrible characters solely, but simply toward characters fans just do not like watching instead.

Thanks, Ranker.



