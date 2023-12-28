Game of the Year 2023: Best Soundtrack

HQ

We've already spent a lot of time over the past few days talking about our favourite parts of games and different games in a range of genres, and today, we're continuing that trend by looking at our favourite soundtracks of 2023. This year has had some remarkable games, and this of course also means we have seen some timeless soundtracks making their debut too. So, what are our favourites?

5. Atomic Heart

Mundfish had very high ambitions with Atomic Heart and while that didn't necessarily translate to the whole game experience, we can safely say that the soundtrack is one for the ages. This collection of original songs looked to combine electronic beats with Russian undertones, and made for a soundtrack that no doubt would've been an all-time favourite of Karl Marx had he lived long enough to become a fan of raves. For a game that excelled with its chaos, Atomic Heart's soundtrack perfectly fit the theme of the wider experience, and still stands out for its unique style, hence why we're celebrating it in our list.

4. Hi-Fi Rush

Hi-Fi Rush really surprised us when it shadow-dropped earlier this year, and despite also being a very well-rounded and entertaining title, the Tango Gameworks project also has one of the most fun, thumping soundtracks we've heard all year. It perfectly reflects the tone of the game and suits the action, all while having a strong rhythm that players can associate with in their gameplay. Anyone who loves a bit of garage rock with a modern-flair will no doubt fall in love with the Hi-Fi Rush soundtrack.

This is an ad:

3. Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Sound has always been a crucial aspect to Mario games, but Super Mario Bros. Wonder took that a step further. The way this 2.5D platformer incorporated sound is unlike anything we've ever seen in the series, and that's not just in regard to sound effects but also the soundtrack itself. Wonder brought some of the most fun and standout tracks in Mario's history, and in a typical secretive Mario fashion, hid many in such a way that you had to search high and low to discover them. Hopefully this is just the start of a more musical Mario future.

This is an ad:

2. Alan Wake 2

Now this is a bit of an unusual one because Alan Wake 2's entire soundtrack isn't quite as standout as some of the rest, but Remedy's latest title does have what is undisputedly the greatest video game song of the year, hence its position on our list. The heavy metal Herald of Darkness performance by the fictional band, Old Gods of Asgard, not only made for one of the most surprising and memorable levels in the entire game, but it's also one of the best heavy metal original tracks we've ever heard come from a game developer. Bravo, Remedy.

1. Final Fantasy XVI

It probably doesn't surprise many to see it here, but Final Fantasy XVI takes our top spot for the best soundtrack of 2023. Even without Nobuo Uematsu composing, as Masayoshi Soken has taken over those duties for the series for some time now, the music that accompanied the massive and thrilling journey of Clive Rosfield is nothing short of emotional, moving, and electrifying.

It's become a given to expect an incredible soundtrack with a Final Fantasy game, and while Final Fantasy XVI did have its demons in a few places, the soundtrack never failed to amaze, and helped prove just why this series has managed to not only survive the test of time, but to thrive as its ages. Square Enix seems to have plenty of plans for more Final Fantasy down the line (including the second part of the Final Fantasy VII remake in a couple of months), so expect even more sensational and breath-taking soundtracks sooner rather than later.