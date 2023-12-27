Game of the Year 2023: Best Simulation/Strategy Game

HQ

While strategy and simulation games can't boast that they've had the same year action, RPG, and horror titles have, 2023 has been pretty amazing for all genres. This includes whatever game you like that allows you to take control of vast armies, powerful dragons, or simulate what it's like to run an entire city, so join us as we go through some of the best strategy and simulation games to come out this year.

5. Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin

I'm glad we're getting the longest title out of the way first on this list. Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin had some big expectations from fans of Warhammer as it looked to be a fantasy version of the highly successful Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 2. While it might not have hit the mark in every place and the combat may prove to be a little shallow, this game acts as a great introduction to both Warhammer Age of Sigmar and the RTS genre.

Take control of one of four unique factions as you fight for control of the Realm of Beasts, using your wits and some cool-looking units to achieve victory. There's also a pretty solid campaign so if you're looking for a decent fantasy story, this game has you covered, too.

4. Total War: Pharaoh

From the legendary strategy developers over at Creative Assembly we've got a new historical entry in the Total War series. Fans remain divided over Total War: Pharaoh, but it does bring a lot to the table in terms of new and interesting features.

Mainly, battles have never looked quite so epic on a historical scale. With the new Dynamic Weather systems, you can use heavy rainfalls, scorching heat, and more to your advantage and grab some great screenshots as your units clash against the enemy armies. Also, on the campaign side of things, there's a lot of customisation which just helps keep the experience fresh over long periods.

3. Cities: Skylines II

Following the success of the first Cities: Skylines game fans were going rabid when a sequel was announced. Again, there has been some division over the performance not quite meeting expectations, and yet Cities: Skylines II still delivers a city management experience that few can hope to match.

With improved management schemes, AI, and a level of detail that can just be baffling at times, Cities: Skylines II delivers a great experience that should be up there with the best games offered in 2023's simulation and strategy line-up.

2. Company of Heroes 3

Speaking of games with lofty expectations, Company of Heroes has established itself as a series with realistic and strategic wartime gameplay. The third game does nothing to disappoint if that's what you're looking for. It's perhaps not as accessible as something like a Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin, but for those that want that extreme depth, you'll find it here.

A large campaign lets you take on a bunch of varied missions, and otherwise it still requires you to manage your units pretty perfectly if you want to come out on top. For those that love stepping back in time to the theatres of WW2, you'll want to check out Company of Heroes 2.

1. Terra Nil

Terra Nil ends up at the top of this list largely because it just offers something so different we couldn't help but be drawn to it. Like a lot of other management and simulation games, you will be taking control over regions and bringing them up to scratch. But, rather than spreading your influence or painting the map your colour, you're actually doing the opposite.

You're tasked with cleaning up humanity's mess, making the world a place where animals can live once more without interference. You need to clean up pollution, recycle metals from abandoned buildings, and more to make your surroundings beautiful once more.

Did we miss any games? Let us know what your favourite simulation/strategy title from this year is!