Game of the Year 2023: Best RPG

HQ

2023 has seen a lot, and I mean a lot of great games, but when we look at some of the absolute stand-out successes, you'll find a lot of them in the RPG genre. Now, RPG has become a bit of a loose term over the years, with some games being categorised as RPGs so long as they have a skill tree or let your character wear a funny hat, but here we're counting down the five best RPGs of the year that truly encapsulate the genre.

5. Diablo IV

Or, at least they encapsulate a subgenre of RPG. There's a lot of action-RPGs out there, but few of them can really compare to the experience that a new Diablo title brings. Stepping back into Sanctuary, fighting against hordes of horrendous enemies in the hopes of gearing ourselves up to successfully take down Liltih. Not much can beat it.

Yes, the post-game wasn't all that we'd hoped, and there are still plenty of issues we'd like Blizzard to fix, but already in the months since launch we've seen a lot of dedication towards turning the ship around, giving us new content and there's even been an expansion announced. Diablo IV was looking like a solid GOTY contender for a while, and yet it just goes to show how strong this year has been with us putting it in this spot.

This is an ad:

4. Starfield

What was many people's most anticipated game of the year quickly turned into one of the most divisive. There are a metric tonne of opinions out there on Starfield, but if you want to know ours, we thought it was pretty darn good. It's important to remember why people were so hyped about Bethesda's latest RPG in the first place.

The gang at Bethesda certainly have their own style, and it's up to you whether you like that, but in Starfield it leads to some great exploration, intriguing and three-dimensional characters, and a story that kept us going even when the planets we landed on seemed devoid of life.

This is an ad:

3. Sea of Stars

There are so many games this year that would've blasted to the top GOTY spots in any other year. Sea of Stars is one of those unfortunate examples of being an incredible game but perhaps coming out at the wrong time.

A love letter to JRPGs, Sea of Stars combines nostalgic visuals with a story that sweeps you away, fully immersing you in your adventure. Sometimes it's goofy, sometimes it'll pull at your heartstrings. It is more than just a tribute act, and in a lot of years it would've earned its spot in GOTY nominees.

2. Final Fantasy XVI

But, as we've said multiple times by now, this year hasn't been like any other. Not in recent memory, at least. This year, Final Fantasy stepped into a darker, edgier tone, and we couldn't get enough of it. The story of Clive is elevated by a great performance and a soundtrack backing each epic fight, but even without those amazing additions the game is still one worth remembering.

There has been a lot of effort by Square Enix as well to ensure that if this is your first Final Fantasy game, you won't feel completely out of place. There's a real feeling that this game is as digestible as possible for new fans, while also providing a breath of fresh air for older players. Alongside Diablo IV, Final Fantasy XVI stepped up to remind us there was plenty of the year left when a lot of gamers had already handed out a GOTY to Tears of the Kingdom.

1. Baldur's Gate III

Yeah, we all knew this was going to be here, didn't we? Even though it seems kind of pointless giving the Best RPG prize to Baldur's Gate III considering the Game of the Year awards it has taken home, it's worth remembering the reason so many of us love this game is because it really is a definitive RPG.

You are the deciding factor in Baldur's Gate III. Who you are, who you want to be, what happens to the world and the people within it, it's all on your decision making. The sheer amount of things you can do is at times unbelievable, and the way it can keep you coming back to try out a new character even after hundreds of hours shows just how intricate this game is. We certainly won't see an RPG like this one, so even if Baldur's Gate III isn't your game of the year, it's hard to argue it's not the RPG of 2023.