Game of the Year 2023: Best Performance

HQ

It's a pretty daunting time to be an actor right now. With AI trying to steal as much work as possible in the creative industries, it's good to see so many amazing performances in games this year to remind us that you can never replace the emotion and depth brought to a character by outstanding voice and motion capture work. It would be a very long list if we were to write down every great performance this year, so we've finalised 5 ones that stand out among the crowd.

5. Cameron Monaghan - Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Respawn's Star Wars Jedi games have brought a bit of a Renaissance to games set in a galaxy far, far away. They bring in an excellent story, fun combat with a lot of depth, and a really likeable protagonist in Cal Kestis. A lot of that likeability comes from Cameron Monaghan's performance. He throws everything he's got into being Cal Kestis, and even if you check out his appearances to promote the games, it's clear he's having the time of his life doing this work.

It's something you love to see, really. Not only does Monaghan bring his A-game for Cal, but he also seems to enjoy doing it. We're not sure how he'll top this performance for a third game, but he's likely going to manage it anyways.

This is an ad:

4. Ben Starr - Clive Rosfield in Final Fantasy XVI

If you were to take a glance at Clive Rosfield, you'd probably lump him in with plenty of other dark-haired edgy looking protagonists, but Square Enix and Ben Starr made sure that this lad stands out.

Clive is absolutely packed with depth. He's a character that not everyone could pull off, which is why it's so impressive that Ben Starr accomplishes what he does with the character. When you get those emotional moments with Clive, you become attached to him in a way that few gaming characters manage to achieve.

This is an ad:

3. Yuri Lowenthal/ Nadji Jeter - Peter Parker/Miles Morales in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

How do you balance being cringe and intimidating? How do you manage to make yourself stand out in a wave of great Peter Parkers and a great Miles Morales in the movie world? These are not easy things to accomplish, and yet both our Spider-Men in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 make them look so simple. Yuri Lowenthal manages to channel that Bully Maguire energy in his black suit Peter Parker, as well as being the lovable friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man we know and trust from the first game.

I've lumped these two together because while Peter is still our main focus, Nadji Jeter does a great job in really making the role of Miles his own. While there were some stumbles in the first Spider-Man game and Spider-Man: Miles Morales, now it really feels like he's ready to take the mantle and swing out on his own.

2. Matthew Porretta/Melanie Liburd - Alan Wake and Saga Anderson in Alan Wake 2

Alan Wake 2 makes some incredibly bold storytelling steps, and even though strong writing and pacing might be at the heart of that, a large part of this dual narrative wouldn't work without the actors in the roles of our protagonists. Again, I think it's worth highlighting more than one actor here, as to put Alan's importance over Saga's would just feel like snubbing a huge part of the game, and vice versa.

Alan Wake 2 is a special game. We might not see anything like it again, and so it's worth praising every bit of it. Remedy should take a minute to shower itself in the applause, but let's not forget the actors that have brought the characters to life.

1. The Companions of Baldur's Gate III

Okay, this one might be cheating a little bit, but it does feel a bit strange that all of the attention is going to Neil Newbon. Yes, Astarion is an outstanding character with great voice acting, but the same could be said for all of the six main companions you meet in Baldur's Gate III (that's Karlach, Lae'zel, Wyll, Gale, Astarion, and Shadowheart).

It therefore feels unfair to highlight one of these characters over the other, when the extent of their performance can sometimes be determined by player choice. For example, if you just don't meet Astarion in Act 1, he can be skipped entirely. Also, wouldn't it just be nice for everyone to share in this win, considering the effort they've all put into being such a memorable party.

That's our list. Let us know if we missed any performances and who you'd put in the top spot!