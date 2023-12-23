Game of the Year 2023: Best Multiplayer Game

HQ

For the most part, 2023 has excelled in regard to its wonderful and acclaimed single player video games, but that doesn't mean that this year has been lacking when it comes to multiplayer projects. Some of the biggest titles of the year also double as fantastic multiplayer experiences, and to add to that, a few other strictly multiplayer projects have made their debut to boot. Here's what we think are the best multiplayer games of 2023.

5. Sonic Superstars

Sonic the Hedgehog has really struggled with keeping up with Mario's efforts these past few... well... decades frankly, and while the latest title from Sonic Team hasn't been able to compete with the countless new Mario games of 2023 in many categories, in a multiplayer sense, it's up there with the best of them. Sonic Superstars is a wonderful return to 2.5D form for the series, and has been built in such a way that it's ideal for younger folk and veterans alike. With a great and vibrant art style and a bunch of exciting new mechanics, Sonic Superstars truly is one of the best multiplayer games of 2023.

4. Party Animals

There is perhaps not a more fun multiplayer party game to make its debut in 2023, other than Party Animals. This hilarious and wonderful game saw players suiting up as animal characters and then proceeding to battle and compete against each other in a variety of brawler and sports activities. With a silly heavy physics style, Party Animals is one of the easiest and more fun titles that we've had the chance to check out this year, and is without a doubt one of our favourite multiplayer games this year.

3. Baldur's Gate III

One of the big three games of the year, and arguably the Game of the Year, Baldur's Gate III stands out for a multitude of reasons. But beyond its massive and well-paced size, its broad customisability, its fantastic narrative, and amazing attention to detail, Larian's RPG is also one of the best multiplayer titles of the year. There are few better ways to spend your free time other than joining up with a friend and taking on the continent Faerun in this remarkable and timeless game for the ages.

2. Diablo IV

Blizzard's latest instalment into the Diablo series doesn't quite have the same attention to detail and finesse as that of Baldur's Gate III, but there's no doubting that Diablo IV has Baldur's Gate III beat when it comes to being specifically a multiplayer title. It feels like while Diablo IV is playable alone, this title is best when with friends, as the more demanding encounters that reward better loot, and the possibility for teamwide build synergy all allow this game to stand out in a very crowded category. With plenty of support planned down the line, Diablo IV looks set to be a contender in the multiplayer space for years to come.

1. Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Nintendo did a whole lot right with Super Mario Bros. Wonder, but aside from the game's stellar sound design, the one other area that allowed this title to stand head and shoulders above so many others was in regard to its fantastic multiplayer offering. For such a long time, online Nintendo experiences have felt lacking in a variety of ways, but thanks to ingenious solutions that allow players to better compete when online and local, Wonder rectifies many of these issues.

With broader interaction options, larger player lobbies, better ways to compete and flaunt your skills, arguably the best way to experience Wonder is to do it with friends locally or other players from the world online, and to us, that says a lot about the strides that Nintendo has taken to make Wonder a must-play multiplayer title. There have been some stellar multiplayer games this year, but Wonder takes the crown for us, as it will no doubt for many of you as well.