Game of the Year 2023: Best Indie Game

A lot of the topics of conversation around 2023 has been surrounding the countless mega AAA titles that we've had that have essentially redefined what we've come to expect from big-budget titles. But the indie space hasn't been pulling its punches either. There have been such a deep collection of fabulous indie games this year that quite frankly picking five feels wrong. However, we're sticking to the format, so here's our five favourite indies from 2023.

5. Sea of Stars

Sabotage Studio looked to really hit the nostalgic marks with Sea of Stars. This beautifully animated project took us on a journey across wondrous and exciting locations to fight all manner of powerful foes and creatures. The turn-based RPG once again made us realise how much we love these styles of classic games all while bolstering and bringing it to the modern day with a plethora of updated mechanics and systems. Sea of Stars could be, to many, a true Game of the Year contender, and yet, we have it ranked fifth, which just shows how tough the competition has been this year.

4. Viewfinder

There are few better examples of how simplicity can be complex other than Viewfinder. This wonderful title is a puzzler that plays with perspective in a way that we see very infrequently in the games space, and proves that one core mechanic, when fleshed out with maximum thought, can lead to excellence. It may not be a long game, and it may not have huge mechanical depth, but the puzzles in Viewfinder will leave you scratching your head and or bewildered by their fantastical solutions.

3. Dave the Diver

In other years, Dave the Diver may just be regarded as the top indie title of the year, period. But the competition is so stiff in 2023 that we're putting it third on our list. This brilliant combination of fishing, exploration, and restaurant management is effortlessly fun and filled with so much character and charm. It's a timeless merger that made for one of the most fun games of the entire year, one that we still can't get enough of.

2. Dredge

Lovecraftian monsters, a roguelite fishing experience, and plenty of secrets to unpack. Dredge truly has it all. This brilliant title from Black Salt Games wowed us with its combination of features and encapsulated our attention earlier this year during a period where AAA games weren't debuting as frequently as they were in the summer and autumn. Had it not been for our number one pick, Dredge would've taken the spot for our favourite indie game of the year, more so considering the post-launch support has ensured that we're still heading to sea nine months since we first set out on the dark, gloomy waters.

1. Cocoon

When your past experiences in the indie gaming space include working on Limbo and Inside, you have to be aiming for the moon when debuting your own title. That is precisely what Jeppe Carlsen did when setting up Geometric Interactive and launching Cocoon. This puzzler is all about travelling within worlds, and uses this very world-leaping mechanic to challenge and bewilder its players on their journey to solve a cosmic mystery.

Cocoon is without a doubt one of the best games of the entire year, and if it wasn't for the huge array of remarkable AAA titles that have debuted, it could be in the question for Game of the Year altogether. It's wonderfully animated, has compelling and unique mechanics, an engaging story, and is simple enough to play that it's perfect for all manner of people. There isn't a whole lot you can say wrong about this truly fantastic indie project.