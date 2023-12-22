Game of the Year 2023: Best Horror Game

HQ

This year has been remarkable for games as a whole, but one category that has felt a bit lacking, or perhaps too familiar, is the horror space. 2023's horror offering has mostly been coined by remakes of fan-favourite games, fantastic titles at that, which have largely overshadowed an otherwise very exciting genre. So, with that being the case, here are our picks for the best horror games of 2023.

5. Sons of the Forest

Yes, it's an Early Access game. But considering it's a paid product, we're counting it among the rest. Endnight's The Forest sequel, Sons of the Forest, looked to take what made the original game so frightening and build on it with deeper survival systems, more brutal enemies, scarier environments, an unsettling narrative, and big promises for the future. Anyone who thrives and enjoys being scared out of their mind while hunting for food and preparing basic shelter will be familiar with this game and why it made the cut in our horror list.

4. Amnesia: The Bunker

For a long while, Amnesia was one of the prime examples of a horror game. Loved by fans and influencers alike, the series catapulted to newfound heights, but as time went on, it began to fade back to reality. Amnesia: The Bunker, while not the latest sensation, proved once again why Amnesia was such a titan in the horror space for so long, by delivering an experience that was frankly terrifying and packed with all the suspense that a player needs to become instantly fearful of the dark. If you've been sleeping too much lately, Amnesia: The Bunker will sort that right out.

This is an ad:

3. Dead Space

Motive did absolute wonders with how they updated this beloved title. By preserving as much as possible and updating the areas that felt most held back by the late 2000s era, the developers have reminded us all why we fell in love with Dead Space in the first place. By putting to use advanced visual rendering techniques and 3D traced audio systems, 2023's remake of Dead Space felt infinitely more terrifying than its original counterpart, all while the seamlessness of the USG Ishimura ship meant that the storyline and exploration never came across as limiting. With an excellent sequel to adapt too, we can't wait to see how the team continues to deliver the fear.

This is an ad:

2. Resident Evil 4

To many, Resident Evil 4 is the best Resident Evil of them all. Whether you agree with that, or favour Resident Evil 2, we can all agree that Capcom's remake of the former stands out as one of the top titles of 2023 altogether. The brilliant storyline was preserved, while modern technology and techniques looked to up the ante in graphical quality and fear-factor, making for an experience that is both cinematic and thrilling, and well and truly faithful. The big question is where Capcom goes next with its remakes, but if the last few are anything to go by, we know we can look forward to a striking and brilliantly optimised survival horror experience.

1. Alan Wake 2

There's really no question as to what game takes the crown in this list. Remedy knocked it out of the park with this sequel, so much so that to a large proportion of gamers, Alan Wake 2 is their Game of the Year altogether. It effortlessly stands head and shoulders above most of the horror genre due to the fact that it's an original game and not a pure remake, all while its creative and authentically-Remedy stylings prove that this is also a game unlike nearly anything we've ever seen before.

Alan Wake 2 is also truly terrifying at times. The way Remedy uses sound and lighting, and other graphical rendering techniques, as well as pacing and suspense, is all masterful, and makes for a game that will constantly have you on the edge of your seat. The original Alan Wake was fantastic, but Alan Wake 2 is remarkable, and perhaps one of the greatest examples of creativity and what a game can be when it looks to deviate beyond the often tried and true setups we've become so familiar with.