Game of the Year 2023: Best Fighting Game

HQ

Fighting games are a classic staple of gaming. Series like Mortal Kombat and Street Fighter have been going for decades, influencing the ways we play games today and giving us some of our most memorable moments. And yet, even with these titans of the genre, there's always space for a plucky new fighter to step onto the scene. So, which fighting games were our favourites this year?

5. AEW: Fight Forever

While wrestling is fake and therefore the fighting you partake in isn't exactly as gory as say something like Mortal Kombat, every game is fake and so we've got to throw that argument out of the window this time around. AEW: Fight Forever gave us a nostalgic hit of the cartoonish wrestling games of old, as well as giving us some wild and wacky match stipulations that brilliantly encompass the ludicrous nature of wrestling. It might not be as tight as the WWE 2K series has been as of late, but it's certainly a strong first step.

4. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

This is an ad:

With MultiVersus being taken out of action earlier this year, there was space for a new platform fighter to step into the mix, and Nickelodeon answered our calls with its second All-Star Brawl. Giving us loads of fun characters, abilities that make every match as fun as the last, and more, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 satisfied that hunger for some Looney Tunes-esque action while also allowing us to finally answer the question of who would win in a fight between Squidward and Garfield.

3. Pocket Bravery

This is an ad:

From the fighters with the casual fan at the forefront of their minds to those that keep high-level play close at heart, Pocket Bravery is a nostalgic fighter with visuals that look like they've popped right out of an arcade machine. Even though it might be easy to pick up, this fighter is hard to master and if you want to pull off the sickest combos, you're going to need to put in the hours. Pocket Bravery might have gone a bit under the radar with the monstrous other fighting game releases this year, but it is a seriously polished fighter for those who have a deep connection with the genre.

2. Mortal Kombat 1

Time for the big boys. Mortal Kombat 1 was only officially revealed this year, but fans had been speculating on it for a while. A mostly rebooted universe, new Kameo fighters, and plenty more made this fighter feel like a true breath of fresh air for the franchise. As always, we got a cinematic story that was as bombastic as any Fast and Furious movie, and plenty of Fatalities that had us wincing in our gaming chairs, but even if Mortal Kombat 1 added a lot of ingredients, not all of them worked out, and the hotpot that it created was a bit messy at times, with things like Invasions not really landing as well as they could've done. There's also the controversy NetherRealm landed itself in with the rampant monetisation players experienced. Overall, though, the tight and innovative fighting in Mortal Kombat 1 helps it stand out as a key player in this year's fighting game roster.

1. Street Fighter 6

Even as a staunch Mortal Kombat enjoyer, I can't really argue that it was the best fighting game of this year. Street Fighter 6 takes that crown, as Capcom has enjoyed one hell of a year with its premier franchises. Tight, fluid gameplay, great visuals, and the ability to make whatever monstrosity you want in the character creator all add up to make Street Fighter 6 the fighting game of 2023. It's effortlessly fun to play and puts a lot of pressure on the upcoming Tekken 8 to see if it can live up to the king of fighters (no, not that one).

Do you agree with our picks? Which fighting game was your favourite of 2023? Let us know!