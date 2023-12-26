Game of the Year 2023: Best Family Game

HQ

The hardcore, Soulsborne enjoyers of the world are likely to turn their noses up at the words "family game," but it's important to remember that there are gamers of all ages in the world, and that at the end of the day all every gamer wants to do is have a bit of fun. Without further ado, then, here are our best family games from the past year.

5. Bluey: The Videogame

Outright Games has carved a bit of a niche for itself in crafting some fun adventures for families based on some famous IPs. We've seen Jumanji games, Transformers games, and now the cartoon sensation Bluey has her own video game. Filled with collectibles to keep you coming back even after you've finished the story, and minigames to play again and again, Bluey: The Videogame has a lot to offer young families.

Also, parents can join in on the fun, as there's co-op available for up to four players, letting you take on the roles of any of Bluey's family members, including voice acting from the show's cast as well.

4. Sonic Superstars

This new take on the classic Sonic formula again lets the whole family get involved as you can play as Sonic, Knuckles, Tails, and more. You'll be zipping around fun zones in this 2D platformer that's sure to charm both older fans of the franchise as well as give a great introduction to newer speedsters.

With a lot of variety in the levels, as well as new gameplay mechanics revolving around Sonic's gems, Sonic Superstars feels like a step in the right direction for this beloved franchise after a few shaky years.

3. Pikmin 4

After a decade, we finally got a new Pikmin game in Pikmin 4, and we have to say this one feels incredibly easy to pick up, especially for new fans. The rescue pup Oatchi is a great help, and the fact you can have a friend along for the adventure also helps out massively.

Pikmin 4 is a tremendous game on its own, but especially as a family title it is easy to pick up and play, there's an incredible amount of depth to its mission areas, Dandori Battles, and more, and it's all so adorable in its design you can just get lost in this miniature world.

2. Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Mario Renaissance is officially here. After the success of the Super Mario Bros. Movie and Super Mario Bros. Wonder, it feels like our favourite plumber is officially back in a big way. Super Mario Bros. Wonder isn't just one of the best platformers around, but by allowing up to four player co-op (without being able to knock each other off of platforms) it feels like it's perfectly geared towards a family audience.

Moreover, there are even easier characters to play as, such as Nabbit and the Yoshis, which means that even if you're not the most skilled platform player out there, you can still have plenty of fun with the weird and wacky gameplay introduced in Super Mario Bros. Wonder. The only downside is you won't be able to turn into an elephant, sadly.

1. Disney Illusion Island

On the 100th anniversary of Disney, we've been given an animated adventure classic that feels as though it's been ripped right out of the animation vault. Mickey, Goofy, Donald Duck, and Minnie find themselves on Monoth Island. Expecting a picnic, they're quickly told they're actually here to help save the island and its people by tracking down the Tomes of Knowledge that protect the island.

With fun platforming, great visuals, exciting boss fights, and more, Disney Illusion Island may not have had the same overwhelming praise as some of the other entries on this list, but it's certain to charm any family that picks it up.

There's our list. What did you think? Were there any games we missed? Let us know!