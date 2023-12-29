Game of the Year 2023: Best Adventure Game

HQ

It's becoming increasingly hard to define an adventure game because doesn't every game take you on an adventure? Even if you're not traversing fantastical wilds or jetting off into the depths of space, you might go on an emotional adventure with your protagonist, or just have your own moment through playing a game. In one sense, I guess this list could just be a top 5 games of the year then, but that defeats the point.

No, an adventure game is something different. It provides a unique sense of freedom to a player. That might be through the world, the things you can do, the escapism it provides, but without just shoving Baldur's Gate III down your throats again, I've come up with a list of the best adventure games to check out in 2023.

5. Tchia

Coming from Awaceb, a relatively small development team from New Caledonia, Tchia is a gorgeous, passionate tribute to that homeland. It is jam-packed with lush forests and glittering oceans to explore, alongside plenty of delicious food to tuck into and fun songs to sing. It is more of a sandbox, but it does give you a story running through its core, one that can definitely be described as an adventure.

Tchia's journey to save her father and her fellow islanders from an evil being that eats children feels like the type of story your parents would tell you as a child before you went to sleep. It's not the most nuanced tale, nor is it our absolute favourite adventure game of the year, but if you want chill vibes, pretty visuals, and a world teeming with life, check it out.

4. Oxenfree II: Lost Signals

This is definitely a jump from Tchia, but that's just because adventure is such a broad term that it really does encapsulate a lot of different games. Oxenfree II: Lost Signals picks up a few years after the first game, and is a story-focused adventure putting you in the role of Riley as she's tasked with investigating strange signals coming to the town of Camena.

Without spoiling anything, the plot takes you on a wild ride of twists and turns as you uncover the mysteries behind these lost signals. Your choices matter, and not just in the way that a lot of games say they do nowadays. It might not quite have lived up to our expectations, but it remains a narrative adventure worth checking out if you're up for a good mystery.

3. Jusant

In a year full of major, high-profile releases, Don't Nod's Jusant has gone a bit under the radar. In any other year, it could've been in the running for a Game of the Year nod, even, that's just how good this puzzle/adventure game is. As you scale a massive tower alongside a watery companion, you'll also see an incredible story begin to unfold.

Again, we've made a bit of a jump between genres here, and you'll see even greater leaps in the other entries of this list, but if the top adventure games give us a chance to tell you about some of the best puzzle and exploration games out there from this year, then we'll be covering as many other subgenres as needs be. Jusant isn't just gorgeous to look at, it's a wonderful fantasy adventure that you shouldn't miss out on, even if it hasn't been the game shining the brightest this year.

2. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Recency bias is an incredibly tough thing to overcome. Trying to remember the experience of Hogwarts Legacy, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, or even Final Fantasy XVI when the latter half of 2023 has been so strong is a bit of a tricky task, but when we're talking adventure games, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has to come into the discussion. Definitely slotting into the action/adventure genre, Cal Kestis' second outing builds on the first in every way, giving us more great combat options, wider worlds to explore, and breathtaking visuals at every turn.

Star Wars fans might not have the best content to choose from right now when it comes to TV and movies, but when Respawn is handling the IP so well with Star Wars Jedi: Survivor that there's still some hope left for a galaxy far, far away. It might not have been able to pick up a win at The Game Awards, but it's a winner all the same as the best Star Wars game in recent memory.

1. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

I said no Baldur's Gate III, so instead you'll have to suffer through me praising my previous GOTY choice. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom had a monster of a task in surpassing Breath of the Wild, but in my opinion, it did that and more. Yes, we're still travelling around Hyrule, but the changes to the biomes, the sky and underground map add so much that it feels like I can't go back to the 2017 version of Hyrule again.

With a much better narrative this time around, a world that feels much more lived in, and countless hours just waiting to be spent on making the ultimate death robot with the new powers, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom led us on an adventure we aren't soon to forget.