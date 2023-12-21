Game of the Year 2023: Best Adaptation

HQ

We have been blessed with some excellent video game adaptations over the past few years, and the future is also looking incredibly bright in this regard too. But 2023 could be seen as the year that video game adaptations took the world by storm, because we have seen a few that have redefined how we perceive this part of the industry. Here are our favourite adaptations from 2023.

5. Five Nights at Freddy's

We're not going to tell you that the Five Nights at Freddy's film is a cinematic masterpiece because it isn't. But then again, the games are hardly works of art themselves, so it was never an expectation. What this horror film looked to do was capitalise on the fame of this series and it did so without question or compromise. If you're looking for a fun film, a movie that will leave you with a grin plastered across your face for how it tackled its source material, you won't find much better than what Blumhouse created here.

4. Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix

Somehow this show works, and really well at that. Netflix and Ubisoft teamed up to tap into the treasure trove of the French game company's IP to create an animated series that is set in a dystopian, cyberpunk future and sees your favourite characters and brands twisted in a way that few would have ever expected. Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix may just be the most surprising new project this year, as the pure premise likely left many wondering how on earth it would succeed. But it does and did, and it's one of our favourite adaptations of the year because of it.

3. Castlevania: Nocturne

Adi Shankar essentially redefined the video game adaptation space with his anime Castlevania, so needless to say, there was a huge amount of pressure on this follow-up to live up to its predecessor. Frankly, it has. Castlevania: Nocturne is a compelling and thrilling continuation of Konami's series, and is the perfect proof and example as to why we need a big budget and modern game set in this gothic fantasy world.

2. The Last of Us

To fans of video games and to those who have played Naughty Dog's adventure series, HBO's The Last of Us likely doesn't wow as much as the games did, but there's no denying that the faithfulness of this live-action take and the quality of its production is of a remarkable level. This is a show that proves that the stories in video games are applicable to the masses and that all they need is the right care and attention to detail to be effortlessly and brilliantly translated to a new medium.

1. The Super Mario Bros. Movie

The Last of Us may be regarded as the most critically acclaimed adaptation of the year, but when you consider that The Super Mario Bros. Movie is the 16th highest-grossing film of all-time, it's very difficult to suggest that this animated effort shouldn't be taking the top spot. Illumination gave us a wonderful and colourful take on Nintendo's most famous series and characters, and presented it in a way that both appealed to youngsters and adults alike. It's the perfect family film and one that is ideal for long-time fans of the series to boot.

It may have wobbles here and there in a narrative sense, and some of the voice casting choices could be deemed questionable at best, but the raw attention to detail, the brilliant animation style and colour palette, and the immense number of Easter eggs and nods to gaming culture and Nintendo history make this a must-watch for any video game fan. Nintendo has, simply put, redefined what we have come to expect from a video game blockbuster.