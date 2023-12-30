Game of the Year 2023: Best Action Game

HQ

Where to start with this genre. Just like the adventure and RPG space, the action category has been otherworldly this year. We've had great new additions of all manners, which has made picking just five excellent action games a challenge to say the least. But, we've done it, so here are our favourite action games from the year 2023.

5. Ghostrunner 2

If you missed this game or even forgot that it existed, we wouldn't blame you at all. One More Level decided to take on some of the biggest games of the entire year, launching right in the middle of Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and Alan Wake 2. But, even though it did fail to stand out when compared to these absolute titans, the fast-paced action sequel is absolutely not one to miss. If you loved the style and setup of the original game, Ghostrunner 2 simply looked to build and evolve those elements, and ultimately make for a game that is more rounded and complete than what came before it.

4. Remnant II

In a similar vein to Ghostrunner 2, Remnant II simply took the fantastic gameplay from the original and evolved it with worthwhile additions. This sequel is everything Remnant fans wanted from a follow-up. It's more complex, challenging, features more striking and varied biomes, has deeper customisability, and looks frankly stunning. For an action game, designed to engage the Remnant fanbase, Remnant II is a home run.

3. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

We won't lie, the launch of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is the reason why this game is only third in our list. This sequel is for many reasons remarkable. It's got a brilliant story, has much deeper and more fulfilling combat, is set in more engaging and exciting locations and planets, but when it debuted, it did have a lot of performance issues and bugs. Respawn has worked to correct and improve many of these problems, but when considering our number one and two picks, we can't ignore the launch woes of this title.

2. Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

As you can be certain that the sun will rise in the East and set in the West, you can be absolutely sure that FromSoftware will get a nod or two with its latest game in Game of the Year roundups. While Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon isn't close to achieving the success of Elden Ring, this action title once again serves as an example of the Japanese developer's class and excellence in the games space. There's no two ways to look at it: Armored Core VI is a brilliant game that would likely be up for Game of the Year in nearly any other year.

1. Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Insomniac is up there with FromSoftware. Somehow, this developer just keeps cranking out brilliant games on a near yearly basis. They are arguably the West's most efficient and consistent team, and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is another great piece of proof of that. This sequel, while not having as strong a core narrative as the first game, has far better movement and combat systems, as well as a world that feels more compelling to explore thanks to its better questlines. New York City feels more alive than ever here, and Insomniac has done wonders to achieve that.

Many are already pointing at this game as one of, if not, the best of the entire year, which just further cements its, and Insomniac's brilliance, and shows why we can't avoid putting it as our top action title of 2023. With more Spidey adventures undoubtedly planned down the line, as well as Wolverine, and likely additional Ratchet & Clanks, Insomniac's future portfolio may just be the brightest in the games sector as a whole, and we can't wait to talk about them further in our Game of the Year wraps ups in the coming years.