Game Informer teasing something for next week

Last year, the games media industry received a blow after Game Informer announced it would be shutting down after 33 years of publishing. After releasing one more magazine to subscribers, Game Informer was a name lost to history as of the end of 2024.

Or... was it? A video uploaded to the site and magazine's social media pages yesterday seems to indicate otherwise. The video shows Game Informer's farewell message on a flickering screen with lines of code and the word "continue" written over it.

Then, we see the date of the 25th of March, 2025. Of course, the immediate thought is that Game Informer will be returning, but we'll have to wait until next week to find out. If the magazine is coming back, it'll likely need to establish itself once more so it can be supported beyond the initial hype of its return.

What do you think Game Informer's mysterious announcement could be?