Game Informer is officially back, with all of its old staff

HQ

Last summer, long-time readers were devastated to hear that Game Informer was shutting down. Whether they'd read through the pages of the magazine or preferred the online columns, many felt that it was a sad day for games media as a whole.

Now, as was teased last week, the publication is back. Not just for a one-off or something like that, either. After being purchased by the blockchain company Gunzilla Games, Game Informer's entire team from when it was shuttered has returned.

From writers to editors to producers, the gang is back, and they've been encouraged to remain independent. And so, from now on the publication will work as Game Informer. Inc. The intent is largely to do as it did before, highlighting games and players. Content that had been thought lost through the shutdown of the old website has now been brought back, and it seems there will be new pieces coming in soon enough.

This is an ad: