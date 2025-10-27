Gamereactor

Halo Infinite

Game in stylish comfort with Haworth's range of premium Xbox gaming chairs

There's even a Halo-themed variant that comes in the Master Chief's signature olive green.

While you might have some polarising thoughts about Xbox's handling of its multiplatform strategy, it's much easier to support and see the positives in its merchandising and collaborative efforts.

To this end, Xbox has teamed up with Haworth for an array of gaming chairs that are built on the foundation of the company's premium models. Using the formula of the Very Executive, Fern, and Gradient models, now you can snag a Haworth x Xbox Fern Gaming Chair, Very Gaming Chair, and even Fern Gradient Gaming Chair. But that's not even all, as with all the Halo talk as of late, there's even a Haworth x Halo: Fern Gaming Chair edition that comes in the signature olive green of the Master Chief with the 117 tag imprinted on the headrest.

The catch with this collaboration is that none of the chairs are cheap. You can buy each model today, but you'll need to put aside anywhere between $1,175 and $1,849, but surely that means quality, right?

