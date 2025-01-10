Game in 4K/60 FPS on Steam deck

HQ

GeForce Now, Nvidia's cloud gaming service, now comes with a native app for the Steam Deck, meaning that you can rely on RTX powered machines to game in 4K/60 fps with HDR.

In case you have the top-tier kind of subscription, GeForce Now Ultimate, you will be able to utilise machines using RTX 4080 GPUs, and thus have access to DLSS 3 and Nvidia Reflex for latency reduction. And as saving battery is often a concern, cloud gaming is a great way to also extend your battery life.

GeForce Now also comes to the Apple Vision Pro platform, Meta Quest 3 and 3S and Pico VR/mixed reality headsets, with a new update coming to the app later this month.

Nvidia also revealed that new datacentres are soon opening in Thailand and India, with three new data centres just recently being booted up in Peru, Chile, and Colombia.

GeForce Now currently supports over 2,100 titles.