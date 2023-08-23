Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Pokémon Scarlet/Violet

Game Freak teases a new Pokémon from Scarlet & Violet's upcoming DLC

Poltchageist, the Matcha Pokémon, will make its debut on the Nintendo Switch next month.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

With a Pokémon Presents taking place earlier this month, it would be natural to assume that news might have been quiet on Scarlet & Violet's upcoming DLC leading up to launch. This wasn't the case, however, as Game Freak has teased a new Pokémon called Poltchageist that will make its debut within The Teal Mask DLC on September 13.

Described as the matcha Pokémon, Poltchageist's typing is Grass/Ghost and its ability Hospitality enables it to restore a small amount of its ally's HP when it enters battle.

You can take a look at the adorable creature in the image below:

Pokémon Scarlet/Violet

Related texts



Loading next content