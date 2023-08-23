Game Freak teases a new Pokémon from Scarlet & Violet's upcoming DLC

HQ

With a Pokémon Presents taking place earlier this month, it would be natural to assume that news might have been quiet on Scarlet & Violet's upcoming DLC leading up to launch. This wasn't the case, however, as Game Freak has teased a new Pokémon called Poltchageist that will make its debut within The Teal Mask DLC on September 13.

Described as the matcha Pokémon, Poltchageist's typing is Grass/Ghost and its ability Hospitality enables it to restore a small amount of its ally's HP when it enters battle.

You can take a look at the adorable creature in the image below: