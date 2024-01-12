Game Freak registers mystery trademark in Japan

HQ

Game Freak, the developer best known for creating the Pokémon games, might be up to something that's not related to pockets or monsters. Two new logo trademarks have been filed recently for a project called Pand Land.

According to Gematsu, the first trademark for Pand Land was initially filed back in November 2023, with the logo trademark being filed in late December of the same year. We're not sure what Game Freak is up to here, but the developer has been known to step outside of its Pikachu-shaped box in the past.

Games like Pocket Card Jockey, Giga Wrecker Alt, Little Town Hero, and more have been created by Game Freak alongside its traditional Pokémon releases. It seems only time will tell what Pand Land is, but now the logo is out there, hopefully we can hear more on it soon.