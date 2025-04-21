Game Freak launches today Pandoland, a free-to-play mobile RPG co-developed with WonderPlanet

Game Freak is not just the development studio behind the Pokémon franchise. Apparently, the company is also exploring other types of games slightly outside of its work with Nintendo, such as its latest work, Pandoland, a casual RPG for mobile devices released today for iOS and Android devices.

The game was developed in conjunction with mobile game studio WonderPlanet and is about teaming up to explore unknown worlds and obtain wondrous treasures. As players progress, they will be able to recruit new companions with better skills to progress. The game description talks of "up to 500 different companions and legendary treasures as [players] embark on an adventure to discover hidden wonders around the world".

Although the game is free to play, monetisation is an integral part of the game, of course, and in launch week, one of the lures to add more players to Pandoland is through invitations, whereby the player will receive an SR Guaranteed Ticket for a rare character (companion).

What do you think, are you going to try this Pandoland, from the same developers as Pokémon?