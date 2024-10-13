Game Freak hacked, hundreds of GB of Pokémon information leak online

HQ

Game Freak, main developer of the Pokémon series, has suffered a massive leak of information after being hacked. Apparently, it's hundred of gigabytes of data, spanning from the eariler Pokémon games like Black and White to some unnanounced titles for Nintendo Switch.

This "Teraleak" may reach one terabyte of data, according to known Nintendo insider 'Necro' Felipe. The first leaks of information were shared by Twitter user @3clipse_tt later Saturday, who later protected his account.

Quickly, social media and forums were filled with concept art and sprites from unused or alternative Pokémon designs, character sheets with descriptions used internally in the development, and slides and documents outlining future projects. Even Pokémon anime plot twists are reportedly being shared.

Even if the veracity of the leak is all but confirmed, we should still treat those as speculation. Those projects apparently confirm the upcoming Pokemon Legends: Z-A is already finished and is indeed a Switch game (not a Switch 2 as some fans were speculating), and Game Freak is working with ILCA for a multiplayer spin-off (but not an MMO).

Moreover, the tenth generation, codename Gaia and expected for 2026, would also get a Switch 1 version. No Switch 2 news or anything hinting about the new Nintendo console has been found (or perhaps shared yet), with the exception of data that confirms Ounce is the codename of the new console, something that was already suspected.

As was the case with the Insomniac Games hack a year ago, this is all private information for the company, so we will not cover it any further beyond this point.