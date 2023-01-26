Game Freak believes it's important to work on projects besides Pokémon

HQ

In a recent interview, Game Freak's Masafumi Soto spoke about how it was beneficial for the studio to take on other projects besides the Pokémon games, and that it can both motivate the developers and help them grow.

"It is very important to Game Freak to keep taking on the challenge of creating original games," Soto said to VGC. "I think that creating a game from scratch, putting it out there, and getting a good reception is a great motivator for creators and is also very significant in terms of its meaning for the growth of the company. With that said, we do not think in terms of limiting original games to small-scale projects."

It's been ten years since Game Freak first established its department for original games. While work continues on the Pokémon franchise, there have been multiple interesting releases since the founding of this department. Some of these include Tembo the Badass Elephant, Giga Wrecker, and the studio's most recent non-Pokémon release Little Town Hero.

Each of these games have received positive reception, and so it seems Game Freak will continue pushing the boat out and getting away from pocket monsters every now and again.

Do you think Game Freak should move more away from Pokémon?