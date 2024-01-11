Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Game developers reveal their Game of the Year 2023 nominees

PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, Rockstar, Bethesda, Naughty Dog and so many others have announced the D.I.C.E. Awards lists.

Most of us covering the games industry have already announced our Game of the Year 2023 winners. This has as usual lead to many calling us out on our bad taste and ignorance of what a great game is. Fortunately, it seems like the people making these outstanding experiences mostly agree with us.

The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences has revealed the nominees for the 27th D.I.C.E. Awards. This is, if you didn't know, the Game of the Year awards for members of the non-profit organisation that basically functions has the games industry's protector and common ground. Most of the big and small publishers and developers you know of are members, so the D.I.C.E Awards is a more appropriate comparison to the Academy Awards aka the Oscars than Geoff Keighley's The Game Awards show. That's why it's always interesting to see how their lists differ from ours. This includes giving Marvel's Spider-Man 2 far more credit, only including one remake and remembering how much praise Hogwarts Legacy got at the beginning of 2023.

Here are the nominees for the 27th D.I.C.E. Awards that takes place on the 15th of February American time:

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Outstanding Achievement in Character

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

Outstanding Achievement in Story

Outstanding Technical Achievement

Action Game of the Year

Adventure Game of the Year

Family Game of the Year

Fighting Game of the Year

Racing Game of the Year

Role-Playing Game of the Year

Sports Game of the Year

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

Mobile Game of the Year

Online Game of the Year

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

Game of the Year

Which games are getting the recognition they deserve, and which ones got snubbed?

