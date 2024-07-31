Game developers issue warning for Intel processors

HQ

It seems that the 13th and 14th generations of Intel processors are suffering from stability problems, which according to the manufacturer itself can lead to permanent damage and which has prompted some game developers to add warnings to their games.

For example, Alderon Games, the developers behind Path of Titans, has added a warning box that pops up if the game crashes. The game can detect whether you have one of the problematic processors and informs you that your CPU could potentially be the reason behind the error.

According to information from Intel themselves, the stability problems are due to microcode that sends incorrect requests and which in turn has led to increased operating voltage. They are working hard on an update that will fix the bug, but unfortunately it will not be able to save already crashed processors.

The Verge recently confronted Intel, which could not or would not give any concrete answers regarding the amount of damaged processors, and whether they plan to pause sales.

Do you have one of the affected 13th or 14th generation Intel processors?