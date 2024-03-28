Game developers are being sued for making their games too addicting

HQ

A new lot of lawsuits have been filed against the likes of Rockstar, Mojang, Activision Blizzard, Epic Games, Roblox, and more for making games addicting. Multiple complaints have come from all across the US, targeting game developers for supposedly exploiting players.

One lawsuit from Arkansas (thanks, PCGamer) alleges that a woman has seen a strong decline in her son's behaviour since he started playing addictive video games. She first noted these behaviours when he was 12. Now 21, the son is reported to spend $350 a month on games, has dropped out of school, been diagnosed with depression and anxiety, and experiences withdrawal symptoms that result in "rage, anger, and physical outbursts."

The suit alleges that it is the creators that are legible for the damages caused by their neglectful design, but the game developers aren't going to take this lying down. Their argument is that finding their expression through their games to be too entertaining is not a reason to have them shut down.

A lot of games nowadays reward you for time spent in them as well as your overall skill. Fortnite's battle pass, for example, requires you to keep playing at risk of losing the precious skins at the end of your rewards track.

Do you think the lawsuits are right?