Game Changers Championship set for Germany this November

I personally have never understood why there are gender barriers in place in esports considering the usual physical differences of regular sports gender splitting shouldn't and don't apply here, and clearly Riot Games feels the same way and is looking at how to better merge its Valorant and Game Changers scenes.

In a new article, we're told that the best Game Changers teams will now qualify and land spots in the Valorant Challengers Leagues (the division below Champions Tour). To encourage organisations to foster diversity, assuming a team has 60% of its players made up of Game Changers members, they will be allowed to also support a second team in the league too. This will mean that subject to eligibility, Game Changers players will be able to serve as either two-way or single-team players where they can compete on a Game Changers and Challengers League/International Leagues team at the same time.

But this adjustment to the Game Changers format isn't the only thing that Riot has planned. We're told that the Game Changers Championship will be back this November (between 8-17) and that it is being expanded to now include 10 total teams, up from eight. Three of the team slots will be allocated to the EMEA region, two to North America, two to Pacific, and one each to LATAM, Brazil, and China.

Riot also intends to test and explore mixed-gender competitions in the coming offseason, to see how it can better encourage and foster diversity in the competitive Valorant scene.

