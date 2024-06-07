Game Boy Mega Man classics coming to Nintendo Switch Online today

HQ

Good news for retro fans. Nintendo has just announced the immediate arrival of five classic titles from Capcom's Mega Man series on Nintendo Switch Online.

The selection includes the first five titles (Mega Man: Dr. Wily's Revenge, Mega Man II, Mega Man III, Mega Man IV and Mega Man V) that came out between the 1980s and early 1990s, and which we'll now see in their Game Boy versions. You can access them through the NSO app on your Nintendo Switch.

Ready to travel back in time with Mega Man?