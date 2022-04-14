Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Bit Orchard: Animal Valley

Game Boy looking Bit Orchard: Animal Valley announced for Switch and Xbox

It'll be coming later this year.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

If you feel like some really vintage gaming and have a Switch or an Xbox, then you should check out Bit Orchard: Animal Valley as it was just announced for these two formats. It was released for PC last year, and got some attention thanks to the graphics, which is designed to look like classic Game Boy adventures.

In Bit Orchard: Animal Valley, you have just purchased an apple orchard, but it's in a rustic shape and in dire need of some TLC. This is where you come into the picture. You need to remove those pesky weeds and get rid of crows, plant seeds while also discovering new areas and hopefully make some money. All while enjoying catchy chiptunes.

Check out the announcement trailer for Switch and Xbox below. Bit Orchard: Animal Valley launches later this year on a yet to be revealed date.

HQ
Bit Orchard: Animal ValleyBit Orchard: Animal Valley
Bit Orchard: Animal ValleyBit Orchard: Animal Valley
Bit Orchard: Animal ValleyBit Orchard: Animal Valley

Related texts



Loading next content