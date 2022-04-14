Game Boy looking Bit Orchard: Animal Valley announced for Switch and Xbox

If you feel like some really vintage gaming and have a Switch or an Xbox, then you should check out Bit Orchard: Animal Valley as it was just announced for these two formats. It was released for PC last year, and got some attention thanks to the graphics, which is designed to look like classic Game Boy adventures.

In Bit Orchard: Animal Valley, you have just purchased an apple orchard, but it's in a rustic shape and in dire need of some TLC. This is where you come into the picture. You need to remove those pesky weeds and get rid of crows, plant seeds while also discovering new areas and hopefully make some money. All while enjoying catchy chiptunes.

Check out the announcement trailer for Switch and Xbox below. Bit Orchard: Animal Valley launches later this year on a yet to be revealed date.