Game Boy gets a luxurious book on Kickstarter

If you loved the classic monochrome Game Boy as much as we do, we think you should check out a new Kickstarter campaign for a book called GameBook: The Unofficial DMG Companion.

It is being made by Ninty Media who says that it includes "a quintessential list of the best Game Boy games" and also "a historical dive into the platform as well as more in-depth retrospectives on many of the titles that defined the handheld". There are even things like a tribute to Gunpei Yokoi, who is regarded as the father of Game Boy, and a whole lot more. Basically everything you can ever expect from a book like this, and then some.

If you think this is something you need and feel like treating yourself to one of the nicest coffee table books we've ever seen, just head over this way to make your pledge or just marvel and the wonderful images. The crowdfunding just started and GameBook: The Unofficial DMG Companion has almost met the needed money already, so this project is definitely happening.