Game Boy Camera gets a new lease of life thanks to a clever Raspberry Pi solution

There are few accessories in gaming history as charmingly bizarre as the Game Boy Camera. The small camera from the late 1990s took blurry black-and-white pictures in 128×112 pixels, but still managed to become a cult phenomenon among retro geeks. Now, this somewhat peculiar gadget is getting a new lease on life.

A developer has come up with a solution that makes it possible to transfer images from the Game Boy Camera directly to a modern smartphone, thereby saving them and making these little "masterpieces" a little easier to share.

The trick is based on an adapter that uses a Raspberry Pi Pico and makes the device function as a USB-Ethernet interface. The result? Your pixelated 90s images can be sent directly to your phone via USB-C and saved as PNG files, ready to be shared, edited, or digitally archived.

In short, it's a brilliant alternative for those who don't have the option of printing their images via the equally strange Game Boy Printer. There is one small catch, however. The solution is not yet sold as a ready-made kit. If you want to try it, you'll need to get hold of a Raspberry Pi Pico, a Game Boy link cable, and a voltage converter, and then build the adapter yourself.

Do you own a Game Boy Camera, and is this something you'd like to try?