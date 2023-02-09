Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games join Nintendo Switch Online

It started with Nintendo Entertainment System games, then we went on to SNES before a few Nintendo 64 games started joining the line-up for those who have Nintendo Switch Online and its Expansion Pack upgrade, so people have been speculating if another classic console's library was up next. Turns out, we're actually getting games from two platforms, and they're both handheld.
Because Game Boy games are now a part of the regular Nintendo Switch Online subscription, while Game Boy Advance games can be enjoyed if you have Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. Both libraries will as usual continue to grow as time moves on, but these are the Game Boy games available right now:
We also know these titles will be some of the first added later on:
These can all be played with either the regular Game Boy filter or ones made to look like Game Boy Pocket and Game Boy Colour.
In terms of the Game Boy Advance games included with Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, these are the ones available from the get-go:
Then these will come later:
What do you think about the selection so far, and which games are still missing?