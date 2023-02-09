Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games join Nintendo Switch Online

HQ

It started with Nintendo Entertainment System games, then we went on to SNES before a few Nintendo 64 games started joining the line-up for those who have Nintendo Switch Online and its Expansion Pack upgrade, so people have been speculating if another classic console's library was up next. Turns out, we're actually getting games from two platforms, and they're both handheld.

Because Game Boy games are now a part of the regular Nintendo Switch Online subscription, while Game Boy Advance games can be enjoyed if you have Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. Both libraries will as usual continue to grow as time moves on, but these are the Game Boy games available right now:





Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare



Game & Watch Gallery 3



Gargoyle's Quest



Kirby's Dream Land



Super Mario Land 2: 6 Golden Coins



Tetris



The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening DX



Metroid II: Return of Samus



Wario Land 3



We also know these titles will be some of the first added later on:





Kirby Tilt 'n' Tumble



The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages



The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons



Pokémon: Trading Card Game



These can all be played with either the regular Game Boy filter or ones made to look like Game Boy Pocket and Game Boy Colour.

In terms of the Game Boy Advance games included with Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, these are the ones available from the get-go:



Kuru Kuru Kururin



Mario Kart: Super Circuit



Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga



Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. 3



The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap



WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Microgames!



Then these will come later:





Fire Emblem



F-Zero: Maximum Velocity



Golden Sun



Kirby & The Amazing Mirror



Metroid Fusion



What do you think about the selection so far, and which games are still missing?