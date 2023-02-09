Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games join Nintendo Switch Online

Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening DX, Metroid II: Return of Samus, Tetris, Game & Watch Gallery 3 and so many other classics can finally be enjoyed on the hybrid.

HQ

It started with Nintendo Entertainment System games, then we went on to SNES before a few Nintendo 64 games started joining the line-up for those who have Nintendo Switch Online and its Expansion Pack upgrade, so people have been speculating if another classic console's library was up next. Turns out, we're actually getting games from two platforms, and they're both handheld.

Because Game Boy games are now a part of the regular Nintendo Switch Online subscription, while Game Boy Advance games can be enjoyed if you have Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. Both libraries will as usual continue to grow as time moves on, but these are the Game Boy games available right now:


  • Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare

  • Game & Watch Gallery 3

  • Gargoyle's Quest

  • Kirby's Dream Land

  • Super Mario Land 2: 6 Golden Coins

  • Tetris

  • The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening DX

  • Metroid II: Return of Samus

  • Wario Land 3

We also know these titles will be some of the first added later on:


  • Kirby Tilt 'n' Tumble

  • The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages

  • The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons

  • Pokémon: Trading Card Game

These can all be played with either the regular Game Boy filter or ones made to look like Game Boy Pocket and Game Boy Colour.

In terms of the Game Boy Advance games included with Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, these are the ones available from the get-go:


  • Kuru Kuru Kururin

  • Mario Kart: Super Circuit

  • Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga

  • Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. 3

  • The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap

  • WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Microgames!

Then these will come later:


  • Fire Emblem

  • F-Zero: Maximum Velocity

  • Golden Sun

  • Kirby & The Amazing Mirror

  • Metroid Fusion

What do you think about the selection so far, and which games are still missing?

