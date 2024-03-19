HQ

The last time we've heard something brand new about the once so beloved Lunar RPG-series was in 2005, 19 years ago, when the spinoff Lunar: Dragon Song was released for Nintendo DS. Since then, we've only gotten the PSP remake Lunar: Silver Star Harmony from 2009.

But now it seems like there just might be a chance that this classic series is coming back. As noticed by Gematsu, Game Arts has trademarked Lunar in Japan, which could indicate that something is in fact happening. It should be mentioned that it's not unusual for companies to trademark titles for future purposes, but we also have the occasional case when it's actually a sign of things to come.

Lunar: The Silver Star and it's sequel was released to Sega CD during the mid-90s, but got really popular when the remake Lunar: Silver Star Story Complete was launched for Sega Saturn in 1996 (it was also released for PlayStation 1 two years later). Besides an exiting and well written story, it included a lot of excellent animé sequences, and spawned a whole lot of manga based on the video game series.

We assume few of you actually remembers the Lunar series, but thanks to the recent surge in popularity for J-RPGs, we think it could be just the right time to bring this classic back.