Need for Speed Unbound

Gambling and police chases shown off in Need for Speed Unbound

There might be discussion about whether or not FIFA's FUT is gambling or not, but that's not even a question in this year's NfS.

Electronic Arts is, despite a lot of criticism and minor tweaks after the controversy surrounding Star Wars Battlefront II's launch, still known for having microtransactions and what some consider gambling in their biggest games, so having Need for Speed Unbound dive straight into the latter heated topic is rather fascinating.

Because we've finally gotten the first real gameplay trailer for Need for Speed Unbound, and it turns the spotlight towards the game's focus on risks and rewards by showing off intense police chases and how you'll be able to place bets on races using the in-game currency in hope of getting more money to spend on your extremely tuned cars.

Need for Speed Unbound

