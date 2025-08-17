Gambit voice actor comments on doing an animated X-Men movie: "I would be thrilled to do it"

HQ

Now that The Fantastic Four: First Steps has been and gone, and with Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday in production, the next major Marvel Cinematic Universe development that will be looking to capture the attention of fans will be the arrival of the X-Men in their own feature-length flick.

While we know this will be directed by Thunderbolts* Jake Schreier, the cast and the characters featured are much more up in the air. So, as there's still so much uncertainty, some of the voice actors who have brought the Mutants to life in animated form have been quizzed about what they'd like to see from a new live-action X-Men movie.

Recently, Rogue actor Lenore Zann was questioned, and now the spotlight has shifted to Gambit's A.J. LoCasio, who during a promotion for his new book, was asked about if he'd like to continue as Gambit, perhaps even in the form of an animated film by the X-Men '97 team.

As per Collider, LoCasio stated: "I would love to do anything. I'm open to all of it. I can't imagine the team can handle more behind the scenes if they would probably all lose their minds. If it's like, "Now we're doing an animated movie," they'd be like, "Please stop." Hey, I'm down for it. Any more Gambit in my life is it makes my life better. I just love Gambit overall. So I would be thrilled to do it. And that would be awesome. But I don't know if it starts from us."

We are expecting the second season of X-Men '97 to arrive on Disney+ sometime in 2026, and beyond that, who knows...? Maybe it's time to make a feature-length animated X-Men, and if that did become a reality, would you watch it?