Gambit lives! Channing Tatum's character seemingly survived the big Deadpool & Wolverine clash

HQ

For those wondering whether Channing Tatum will ever get to continue playing the role of Gambit in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it certainly seems possible following a clip being shared by Ryan Reynolds on Threads.

The Deadpool & Wolverine actor released a clip that was otherwise embedded in one of the many TVA monitors at the end of the film, a clip that shows that Tatum's mutant did in fact survive the big final fight in the movie, and judging by a reflection in his eyes, may even be in the process of being saved by someone opening a "Marvel Sparkle Circle" portal behind him.

Perhaps this does mean that Tatum will get to reprise the role he surprisingly nabbed in this year's big Marvel Cinematic Universe film. Either way, we can all agree that he did makeanameforhimself in the film!