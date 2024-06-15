Galvanic Games, creators of Wizard with a Gun, announce studio closure

HQ

While many of the layoffs we've seen in 2024 have been large corporations shedding or downsizing teams, we've also seen smaller, independent teams suffer the consequences of the current crisis. Galvanic Games has been the latest of these.

The creators of the recent Wizard with a Gun have announced the closure of the studio with a message on social media. Its CEO and founder, Patrick Morgan, says that sales of the game (released in October 2023) have not been strong enough to sustain the team any longer. He also says that they were outlining a possible subsidiary deal with DICE at the Game Developers Conference, but it seems that this did not come to fruition.

"I never get over the irony of spending a decade building my ideal team, only for it to end after our most productive year. The dedication, creativity and hard work of every person on our team have been nothing short of extraordinary".

Morgan has also compiled a list of LinkedIn profiles to facilitate the transition of his team members to other studios.