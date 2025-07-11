Galloping anime horse girls conquer Steam

HQ

Umamusume: Pretty Derby, a Japanese gacha game starring horse girls, has galloped its way into Western hearts and is now topping the Steam charts. Each character is based on a real-life racehorse, and the core of Umamusume is all about collecting, training, and racing these hoof-pounding heroines.

The gameplay revolves entirely around gacha mechanics: it's free to play, but strongly encourages you to spend money on "charming and rare" characters—like the iconic Haru Urara. She's a fan favorite, not despite but because she famously lost every race she ever ran. She now has a thriving fanbase and even her own cosplay scene.

The kawaii aesthetic plays a huge part here, of course, and when mixed with the real-world inspiration and the thrill of random chance, it's easy to see why fans are happily emptying their wallets. It's absurd? Absolutely. But the fandom is real, the hype is genuine, and if you're curious to try it yourself, the game's available on both Steam and mobile. Check out the trailer below.