Gal*Gun Returns gets a rare Birthday Suit Collector's Edition on the Nintendo Switch

Inti Creates is releasing Gal Gun Returns (or Gal*Gun Returns) on January 28, 2021 for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PC (on Steam). There is also a super rare collector's edition coming for the Nintendo Switch. It is called Birthday Suit Collector's Edition, and it has "CUTE and LEWD Gal*Gun content".
There will only be 3000 of these luxurious packages, and they will include:
Yes: the package includes a pair of safety goggles. This is because safety is needed according to PR.
This ULTRA-RARE collector's item, designed especially for gamers of only the most discerning tastes is made of premium quality, extra soft polyester and elastane. The Safety Goggles match the panties...erm "Screen Cleaner", from Gal*Gun Double Peace: Mr Happiness Edition to create a complete set! To be worn by yourself or any family and friends who feel that they need to be protected from unexpected sexiness in the vicinity!
This collector's edition seems to be very Japanese. Are you going to do a pre-order? Tell us in the comments.
Thanks, Nintendo Life
