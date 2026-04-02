Galaxies Spring Showcase to feature Supermassive, Focus, Bandai Namco, and more this April

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The constant flood of showcases and dedicated gaming broadcasts has slowed a tad now that Easter is here, but things will soon be picking back up. This April has a few major events planned, including the return of the Galaxies Gaming Showcase, which is shaping up to host its Spring 2026 event.

Planned for April 16, this show will bring together over 40 partners and will include as many as seven world premieres. As for some of the developers and titles that will be present at the show, we have already been handed a bunch of information that lays a foundation.

We're told in a press release that Bandai Namco will show off more of Echoes of Aincrad, while Focus Entertainment appears to present more of Yerba Buena and Atomic Heart's final DLC known as Blood on Crystal. Fumi Games will pop up for a launch taste of Mouse: P.I. For Hire, Supermassive Games will have more Directive 8020 to show, and Team17 has news on Hell Let Loose Vietnam and Wardrum.

Beyond this, Shiro Games has information on SpaceCraft ready as well as Farever and Frostrail. Shiro's new Unlimited label will also show off an unannounced project supposedly developed by a "renowned studio behind a million-selling title." Wired Productions will then appear to talk about When Sirens Fall Silent, Hotel Architect, and Task Time. Saber Interactive has a new trailer prepped for Bus Bound, Digital Sun will take us to the world of ReVamp, and Astragon Entertainment will deliver a world premiere.

But wait, there's even more to know! Kinetic Games will talk about Phasmophobia, Raw Fury will touch on Rivage, Wargaming will present more World of Tanks: Heat, Coffee Stain will deliver the release date for Huntdown: Overtime, and Thunder Lotus will debut a new demo for 33 Immortals. Gambit Digital and Unreliable Narrators will talk about The Caribou Trail, Curve Games will spotlight Sovereign Tower, Funkotronic Labs will share more on Scramble Knights Royale, and Alawar will deliver a world premiere.

Then we should also expect news from Headup about Second Stone and the release date of Casual Loop, while Blue Dot Games shares the debut date for 83. Far From Home Games will talk more about Forever Skies, with Rebel Pixel ready to unveil a new game. Arte France will dish up a demo for The Merlies, with Envar Games ready to share the launch date for Witchspire as well.

Finally, we are also told that the following companies will be present, but additional and specific information has not been shared.



Jagex



Contrast Games



Headup Games



Business Goose



Flat28



Numor Games



Relate Games



Delivery Crew



Endflame



Zeitgeist Studio



Black Lantern Collective



6Side Studio



Upstream Arcade



Talent Digital Art



Cavalier Game Studios



Snowcastle Games



As for the exact time that the Galaxies Spring Showcase will happen, it's slated for 20:00 BST/21:00 CEST on April 16 and you can watch the action live on YouTube and Twitch.