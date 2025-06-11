Galaxies Autumn Showcase returns in October

HQ

Before the madness of last week, one of the bigger showcases that took place in the gaming space in 2025 was the Galaxies Spring Showcase in April. That event featured a ton of world premieres, gameplay trailers, and surprise drops, and soon it will be time for a return.

Now a Galaxies Autumn Showcase has been revealed and confirmed. It will be happening on October 23 at 20:00 GMT / 21:00 CET, and like its Spring counterpart, we can look ahead to "another hour of world-premieres, surprise drops and new gameplay trailers from AAA publishers and pioneering indie developers."

Speaking about bringing back Galaxies so soon, founder Chris Thomas explains: "The reception to the first Galaxies proved that there's a global appetite for a showcase format where creativity gets the spotlight. In October we're continuing our commitment to transparency and community, while investing even more heavily into our production to make sure we provide a premium wrapper for our participating partners."

For a further teaser of what to expect, check out the show's announcement video below.