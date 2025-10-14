Galaxies Autumn 2025 Showcase promises news and updates from over 50 games

HQ

It's unclear when the next slate of first-party showcases will happen, as Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo all have their line-ups in place for the rest of the year and even somewhat the beginning of 2026 too. We do have The Game Awards to look forward to in December, but beyond that it's quite dire for showcases. Thankfully, Galaxies is here to change that once more.

In less than 10 days, on October 23, the Galaxies Autumn 2025 Showcase will be held, starting at 20:00 BST/21:00 CEST, and with it getting closer, we now know what to expect from the broadcast.

In a press release, we're told to look forward to announcements from over 50 games, including six world premieres, exclusive reveals, and demo drops too.

As for some teasers, we're told that Unifiq will show off an "ambitious open-world survival craft experience," while PlaySide will present the "first ever Dumb Ways to Die title for PC & Console," with the release date for Mouse: P.I. For Hire to be shared as well. This is on top of three updates from Team17's indie developers, Nacon showing off Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss and Edge of Memories, and Saber Interactive offering more from Painkiller, which will have just launched by the time the showcase arrives. And wait, there's more! Kepler will show Solasta II, Motion Twin will present Windblown again, Piece of Cake Studios will focus on Dark Hours, emptyvessel will offer up Defect, and Playstack has more to share about a "new co-op shenanigans delivery simulator".

There are also so many other developers promising reveals, so take a look below for more of a summary:



Secret Mode - Instruments of Destruction and Escape the Backrooms



Fireshine Games - A.I.L.A., Denshattack!, and Far Far West



Owlcat Games - Rue Valley and Shadow of the Road



Noodle Cat Games - Cloudheim



Big Fan Games - Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun 2



Crosswind Crew - Crosswind



ESDigital Games and Far Far Games - Bylina



Megabit Publishing - Clawpunk



Blumhouse Games - Sleep Awake



Kwalee - Ground Zero, Hark The Ghoul, Talespinner, and Town to City



Alibi Games - Egging On



Hip Flask Games - The Bureau of Fantastical & Arcane Affairs



Apomo - Apomo District



And lastly, the following developers/publishers will be present and presenting TBC reveals:



1TK



Code Coven



Devolver Digital



Elos Games and Arts



Everflux Games



Excalibur Games



FluidFury Interactive



JSS Games



Pantaloon



Red Rover Interactive



Tiny Dragon Games



Tomorrow Head Studios



Don't forget to tune into the show to catch all this news as it unravels live.