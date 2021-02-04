Galax RTX 3090 HOF graphics card breaks 16 world records by topping 3GHz

You're watching Advertisements

It has been reported by PCGamer that Overclockers have managed to get a Galax RTX 3090 HOF graphics card to 3GHz clock speed, which is a considerable increase from its base 1.39GHz base clock. Coincidentally, this feat has managed to run the ringer on a lot of previous world records, smashing a total of 16 to be precise.

Of course, getting a graphics card to this level of performance requires a little bit of outside help. Overclockers used liquid nitrogen cooled setups and various custom software to be able to push the card to its limits, but the result was sure worth it.

The records the card broke require a tech-savvy mind, so to see them all, check out the list below (courtesy of PCGamer).