Galax RTX 3090 HOF graphics card breaks 16 world records by topping 3GHz
With the help of a little liquid nitrogen, the card made record-breaking look easy.
It has been reported by PCGamer that Overclockers have managed to get a Galax RTX 3090 HOF graphics card to 3GHz clock speed, which is a considerable increase from its base 1.39GHz base clock. Coincidentally, this feat has managed to run the ringer on a lot of previous world records, smashing a total of 16 to be precise.
Of course, getting a graphics card to this level of performance requires a little bit of outside help. Overclockers used liquid nitrogen cooled setups and various custom software to be able to push the card to its limits, but the result was sure worth it.
The records the card broke require a tech-savvy mind, so to see them all, check out the list below (courtesy of PCGamer).
1st place single gpu GPUPi 3.2 1B at 3015 MHz - 2.057s
1st place single gpu GPUPi 3.3 1B at 3000 MHz -1.706s
1st place single gpu GPUPi 3.3 32B at 2955 MHz - 1m35s377s
1st place dual gpu GPUPi 32B at 2940 MHz - 47s972ms
1st place dual gpu GPUPI 1B at 2970 MHz -1.036s
1st place single gpu 3DMark Vantage Extreme at 2700MHz - 116711 Score
1st place single gpu 3DMarkll at 2745 MHz- 63574 Score
1st place single gpu Unigine Superposition 4k at 2835 MHz - 24303 Score
1st place single gpu Port Royal at 2880 MHz - 18584 Score
1st place dual gpu Port Royal at 2835 MHz on both cards - 34313 Score
1st place single gpu Fire Strike MOH at 2880 MHz - 50144 Score
1st place single gpu Fire Strike Extreme [HOF] at 2880 MHz - 31590 Score
1st place single gpu Fire Strike Ultra [HOF] at 2880 MHz - 18021 Score
1st place single gpu Time Spy at 2865 MHz at 2865MHz- 25931 Score
1st place single gpu Superposition 8k at 2805 MHz - 11092 Score
1st place single gpu Superposition 1080p Extreme 2965MHz - 18714 Score
