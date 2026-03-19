Galatasaray's Noa Lang recovering from successful surgery on his thumb

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Noa Lang, 26-year-old Dutch midfielder from Galatasaray, is recovering after suffering a serious cut during the Liverpool vs. Galatasatay match in Champions League last night at Anfield, that ended 4-0 for the local team. In the 76th minute, Lang kept running due to inertia and collided with the advertising boarding at the stadium, placing his hand in the back of the hoarding and causing a serious cut in his right thumb.

Lang fell to the ground crying in extreme pain, and needed oxygen before being stretchered out of the stadium to the hospital, where he underwent surgery.

A selfie with two nurses smiling in a hospital, posted on Instagram hours later, contrasted with the horrific images of his injury, with his a deep cut in his thumb and the hand covered in blood. "Surgery went well! Thanks for all the messages", he posted.

Multiple images and videos of the incident show the hoardings in very bad shape. Lang, a Dutch international since 2021, currently in Turkey on loan from Napoli, previously played for PSV and Club Brugge.