Galatasaray punishes Juventus with a 5-2 and edges closer to Tottenham or Liverpool match

Juventus suffered a disastrous defeat at the Champions League play-offs, a 5-2 against Galatasaray that nearly definitively eliminates them from the competition. While the Italian team was winning 1-2 in the break, Galatasaray managed to come back, 3-2 in the moment Juan Cabal was sent-off.

Galatasaray took advantage of the number superioriry and scored two more goals, causing Juventus the second defeat with five or more goals in a knockout match in the European Cup, after a match in 1959. And Juventus has never managed to win against Galatasaray in Turkey, three losses and one draw.

"We really dropped off in terms of character," Juventus manager Luciano Spalletti told Sky Sport Italia. "It was not one step back, but three steps back this evening".

Galatasaray has not played in the knockout stages of the Champions League since 2013/14, but with the victory they are getting closer to the round of 16, in which they could play against Liverpool or Tottenham.