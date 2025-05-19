Galatasaray pays tribute to goalkeeper and captain Fernando Muslera who scores league-winning penalty

HQ

The Turkish Süper Lig has a new champion: Galatasaray, for the second year in a row, and once again with Fenerbahçe behind their backs. José Mourinho's Fenerbahçe was close, but not good enough to catch Galatasaray, the most successful team in Turkey with 25 league titles, that also won the Turkish Cup, and secured a Champions League place next year.

Galatasaray achieved it with a 3-0 victory over Kayserispor, which ended on a high note, with a moment that has become viral. Captain of the team Fernando Muslera, 38-year-old goalkeeper from Uruguay and a club legend, joining Galatasaray in 2011, was handed the penalty shot at the 89th minute. With the victory secured with 2-0 on the scoreboard, he scored the definitive goal and was congratulated by his teammates and cheered by the crowd.

It is expected that Muslera will depart from the club at the end of the season, so it was a way to pay tribute to their captain, who actually scored a penalty fourteen years ago, in his first season with Galatasaray.