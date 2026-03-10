Galatasaray beats Liverpool in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16

HQ

The Champions League round of 16 games have started with a surprise: Liverpool has lost their first game, away against Galatasaray. Only after seven minutes, Victor Osimhen assisted Mario Lemina for the 1-0, and Osimhen even had another goal disallowed for offside. Hugo Ekitike, the main weapon of Liverpool with a very weak Salah, scored an awkward goal in a chaotic corner ruled out by handball.

The match remained wide open until the end: Liverpool managed to control the pace for large portions of the game and came very close of scoring, but the Turkish side still had plenty of opportunities, including the last shot of the match.

Surprisingly, this was the fourth game in a row that Liverpool loses against Galatasaray away. Galatasaray will defend that goal tooth and nail next week at Anfield, without their local fans, as UEFA sanctioned the team due to altercations during the Juventus match last month, in which Galatasaray stunned the Italian team.