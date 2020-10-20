English
Pokémon Go

Galarian Yamask comes to Pokémon Go in new Halloween event

Players will also be able to catch exclusive versions of Gengar and Sableye.

Halloween season is almost upon us and the guys over at Niantic haven't forgotten this. Between October 23 and November 3 players will be able to get their hands on some exclusive ghost-type Pokémon and some new Halloween-themed avatar items.

Ghost-type Pokémon will be appearing more frequently in the wild, during the event, and will be seen much more in raids and in eggs. Galarian Yamask, which debuted in Sword and Shield, is now coming to Go for the first time in the update, and you'll be able to encounter Gen 4 favourite Spiritomb by completing specific Field Research tasks. In addition to all of this, you'll be able to catch exclusive versions of Gengar and Sableye, who are appropriately dressed in some spooky attire. Sableye, in particular, looks adorable dressed as Litwick.

Of course, there are plenty more other additions than these, so you should click here if you're after a full breakdown of what the update introduces.

Pokémon Go

