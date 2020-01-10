Galakrond's Awakening hits Hearthstone on January 21

Galakrond's Awakening is the last solo adventure in Hearthstone's Year of the Dragon, concluding the story that started with The Dalarian Heist, and this episode provides two different endings for players to enjoy when it arrives on January 21.

Each story has four chapters, each having three encounters and 24 unique battles. In each encounter you control one of the heroes of villains using a pre-made deck, with Heroic mode letting you build your own deck.

Like solo adventures before, each chapter rolls out on a weekly basis, with the first EVIL chapter available for free for all players, while you can buy the League of Explorers version of the first chapter.

Each individual chapter can be bought for $6.99 USD or 700 gold, including both the Explorers and EVIL side, and the full adventure can be obtained for $19.99. Pre-purchase has already started here too, giving players a Golden Classic Pack, available immediately.

For more on the adventure head this way. Are you going to dive in later this month?

You watching Advertisements