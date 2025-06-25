Galactus strikes in The Fantastic Four: First Steps final trailer.

HQ

Marvel Studios has released the final trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Many of us are already sold on the movie and its retro-futuristic look, setting it apart from the previous movie versions of the Marvel family released in 2005 and 2015.

But the first trailers were light on action and spectacle, and this new trailer isn't afraid to spoil some of the most spectacular moments of Mr. Fantastic, the Thing, the Human Torch and the Invisible Woman in action, fighting a menace that includes Galactus and Silver Surfer.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps releases on July 25. The family will return next year for Avengers Doomsday, and talks of a sequel for The Fantastic Four releasing in 2028 surfaced this week. If you can't wait for more Marvel, remember that a new series has dropped today on Disney+: Ironheart (at least, the first half of the series, the second half will release next week).